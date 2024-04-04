IDE Bootcamp inaugurated for Students, Teachers & Principals

NL Correspondent

New Delhi: The Chairman of All India Council for Technical Education Prof. T.G Sitharam virtually inaugurated the Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp for School Student Innovators, Teachers and Principals on 4th April 2024 at AICTE HQ. The IDE Bootcamp was centrally inaugurated at 18 Nodal centres of 14 states across India. The central inauguration of IDE Bootcamp was virtually joined by Additional Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy, Ministry of Education Vipin Kumar, Member Secretary of AICTE Prof. Rajive Kumar and CBSE Director Dr. Biswajit Saha and Head of Educational Survey Division & PARAKH, NCERT Prof. Indrani Bhaduri.

With an aim to nurture the innovative skills, develop the design thinking approach and explore the business model in schools, the Ministry of Education's (MoE's) Innovation Cell at AICTE organised the IDE Bootcamp for the first time specifically for school students, Teachers and Principals from Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India (PM-SHRI) and Non-PM-SHRI schools. While inaugurating the bootcamp AICTE Chairman highlighted, “The IDE bootcamp will help in inculcating the innovative skills in students at an early stage.

Through the bootcamp, school students will develop the ability of taking risks, learn to overcome fear of failure and harness the power of experiential and interactive learning.” Chairman also said that school innovation initiatives will help in enhancing the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) of our country. He also emphasized on establishing the School Innovation councils to prepare future entrepreneurs. A total of 4145 participants, which include 854 participants (approx. 20% of overall participation) from PM SHRI schools and 3291 participants from Non-PM SHRI schools are part of IDE bootcamp, scheduled to be held in two phases at 18 Nodal Centres. The first phase will be held on 4 April to 5 April 2024, which covers 4 nodal centres of PM SHRI schools (Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh) and 5 centres of Non-PM-SHRI schools (Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and Jammu & Kashmir).

The second phase of IDE Bootcamp will be held on 9th & 10th April 2024, majorly targeting the Non-PM SHRI schools from 9 different nodal centres at Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Orissa, Chandigarh, Kerala, Assam, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh). The IDE bootcamp marks the significant participation from J&K (232 participants) and Assam (152 participants).

During the two-day bootcamp at 18 nodal centres, participants will receive training in adopting a human-centric approach to identifying opportunities, mastering design thinking tools, and honing skills necessary for developing customer-centric products or services.

“The prototype ideated and developed in this bootcamp will be demonstrated at the exhibition of fourth anniversary of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 on 29th July 2024”, said by Additional Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy, Vipin Kumar.