Search
IndiaHelping Modi return for 3rd term your national responsibility: Nadda to voters...
India

Helping Modi return for 3rd term your national responsibility: Nadda to voters in Uttarakhand

By: Northlines

Date:

Agencies

BJP president J P Nadda Thursday asked the people of Uttarakhand to give all the five Lok Sabha seats in the state to the BJP again to help Narendra Modi return as prime minister for a third term and make the third biggest in the .

“It is your national responsibility,” Nadda told his first election meeting in Uttarakhand here in support of Ajay Tamta, the BJP candidate from the Almora Lok Sabha seat. Modi made the country the fifth biggest economy in the world despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war, he said.

“If you help him get a third term as PM by ensuring the BJP's victory in all five seats he will make India the third biggest economy,” he said.

He said that in the upcoming , people have to choose between scamsters and those who understood their pain and took major steps towards development, empowering the poor and women.

He said that for four decades, the Congress only cheated veteran over the issue of ‘one rank, one pension', a demand fulfilled only after Modi became the prime minister. He said only scams were committed under the Congress-led UPA.

 

 

 

Previous article
With Rs 6500 cr dedicated budget in 2024-25, railway can achieve 100% electrification: Officials
Next article
IDE Bootcamp inaugurated for Students, Teachers & Principals
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Hisense launches‘CoolingExpert Pro AC’

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics...

Nation paid price for BJP’s compulsion to get ‘Chanda’ at all costs: Congress

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4:  The Congress on Thursday alleged...

Congress to release manifesto for Lok Sabha polls today

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: Top Congress leaders will release...

6 months in Tihar jail have strengthened resolve to fight against ‘injustice, dictatorship’: Sanjay Singh

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Baramulla Police Seize Rs. 20 Lakh Property of Notorious Drug Trafficker

Hisense launches‘CoolingExpert Pro AC’

Motorola launches ‘Mototrolaedge 50 pro’ in India