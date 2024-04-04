Haryana Women Commission issues notice to Surjewala over remarks against Hema Malini

Chandigarh, Apr 4: The Haryana State Commission for Women on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala for allegedly making “indecent” remarks against actor and BJP leader Hema Malini.

Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia said Surjewala has been asked to present himself before the panel on April 9 and give a clarification.

The commission took suo motu cognisance of media reports and issued the notice. It said his alleged “indecent” remarks hurt the dignity of a woman.

BJP IT department head Amit Malviya had shared an undated video on X in which the Congress general secretary is purportedly making some objectionable remarks about the actor-politician and two-time Mathura MP while attacking the ruling party.

However on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies and added that he neither intended to insult Hema Malini nor hurt anyone.

The BJP had on Wednesday accused Surjewala, who is also a former Haryana Minister, of making “vile, sexist” remarks against Hema Malini, alleging it shows that the main opposition party is misogynistic and abhors women.

Sources said Surjewala made the alleged remarks on March 31 during an election rally in support of the opposition INDIA bloc at Pharal village in Kaithal district under the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency.

Former Haryana Minister Anil Vij criticised Surjewala and said, “This reflects Congress' attitude towards women”. “Just days before another Congress leader had made remarks against (BJP leader) Kangana Ranaut,” said Vij.

While Hema Malini is the BJP's Lok Sabha poll candidate from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, Ranaut is the party's nominee from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

Punjab BJP leader Jai Inder Kaur also slammed Surjewala over his alleged remarks.

“This clearly shows the sexist and derogatory thinking of @INCIndia and its leaders. I highly condemn this disgusting remark of Randeep Surjewala for an elected MP. The public will surely teach them a lesson in the upcoming elections,” Kaur said in a post on X.

She also said Surjewala's statement “has pained and hurt the sentiments of all women across the nation”.

Meanwhile, Surjewala sought to clarify his remarks and launched a counter attack on the BJP.

In a post on X on Thursday, Surjewala alleged that BJP's IT Cell has developed a habit of distorting facts and spreading lies so that it can distract the country's attention from the Narendra Modi government's “anti-youth, anti-farmer, anti-poor policies and failures and its conspiracy to destroy the Constitution of India”.

“Listen to the full video – I said, ‘we also respect Hema Malini a lot because she is married to Dharmendra ji and is our (bahu) daughter-in-law,” said Surjewala.

“BJP's anti-women pawns were ordered to cut this video, but these same pawns never asked the prime minister why he said ‘girlfriend worth Rs 50 crore' in Himachal? Why was a woman MP called “Shurpanakha” in Parliament? Why was a woman CM trolled in such a vulgar manner? Is it correct to say ‘Congress' widow'? Is it right to call the top leadership of the Congress a ‘jersey cow'?” he asked.

“My statement was only that in public life, everyone should be accountable to the people, be it (Haryana CM) Nayab Saini Ji, or (former CM) Khattar Ji, or myself,” he said.

Everyone rises or falls on the basis of their work, the people are supreme and they have to use their discretion in making their choice, Surjewala said.

“Neither did I intend to insult Hema Malini ji nor to hurt anyone…. the BJP itself is anti-women, that is why it sees and understands everything through an anti-women lens and spreads lies as per its convenience!” he alleged.