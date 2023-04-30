I am not like others who misled people of J&K for years, says Azad

Srinagar, Apr 29: Democratic Progressive Azad Party chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Saturday said that he will never deceive the people of Jammu Kashmir and will deliver on his promises.

He said if elected to power he will work in triple shifts to ensure the infrastructure is built at par with modern cities and towns.

Azad said this while addressing his workers at a party meeting in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Azad lamented other political parties for cheating people and making false promises that they never fulfilled.

“I assure you whatever I say I will deliver on that unlike political parties who promised sky and delivered nothing on the ground,” he said.

Azad said that there has been a trend in the past that local legislators would visit their constituencies and seek votes from people while making promises but would never return to his people until the next election arrived.

“My party has discipline and I have instructed all my leaders to stay connected with their own people,” he said.

Azad said that his stand is firm and clear on Article 370 and he was the only representative in the Parliament from Jammu and Kashmir who strongly opposed its abrogation.

He said it is the duty and responsibility of his party to take Jammu and Kashmir out of the prevailing crisis and create massive job opportunities for its youth.

Azad said it was unfortunate that some political leaders over the years have been exploiting the innocence of people.

“But the time is over now and people are more aware of their rights. So their shops are shut now and only those parties with vision and mission can win the elections and represent people,” he said.

Azad said DPAP is the only party with a vision and mission to represent the aspirations of the people across Jammu and Kashmir.