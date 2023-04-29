Deadline of June 30 to complete underground bunkers near LoC

Jammu Tawi, Apr 29: Amid the recent situation along the border belts, particularly in Rajouri and Poonch districts, authorities again have intensified the construction works for underground bunkers constructed for the safety of the people living along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) in Jammu province.

The District Development Commissioner Rajouri Vikas Kundal chaired a crucial meeting and directed the officials to complete the construction of all bunkers by June 30.

The meeting was informed that against the target of constructing 1892 bunkers, the work on 1528 bunkers is complete in all respects. The DDC also reviewed block-wise progress in respect of bunker construction. He set June 30, 2023, as the deadline for completing work on the remaining bunkers.

Reviewing the allotment of the tenders for the bunkers, he set the May 15 deadline for completing the pending allotments.

The DDC emphasized to the officers to put in all possible efforts to ensure that the set targets are achieved well in time so that necessary benefits are provided to the border residents with the completion of bunkers.

Though there has been no major ceasefire violation since India and Pakistan signed a fresh agreement to maintain calm along the borders on February 25 this year, in the last few years, dozens of border residents have died in relentless shelling and firing by Pakistan along the border