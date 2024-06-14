Hunter Biden Plans to Withdraw Lawsuit Against Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Over Laptop Issue

US appeal court records show Hunter Biden agrees to drop lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani.

U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, agreed to drop a lawsuit against Rudy Giuliani and Giuliani's former lawyer Robert Costello in which he accused the pair of violating his privacy over data allegedly taken from his laptop, court records showed on Thursday.

Hunter Biden had accused Giuliani, who has served as a personal lawyer for former President Donald Trump, and Costello of being responsible for the “total annihilation” of his digital privacy in the lawsuit filed in September last year.

Southern District Court to finalize Hunter Biden's lawsuit withdrawal

Attorneys for all three parties filed an agreement on Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York that stipulated that Hunter Biden agreed to drop the lawsuit.

U.S. District Judge Jessica Clarke must review the agreement before it is finalized, according to NBC News, which first reported the agreement.

Hunter Biden was convicted by a jury on Tuesday of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, making him the first child of a sitting U.S. president to be convicted of a crime.

Giuliani, a former New York mayor, filed for bankruptcy late last year after he was ordered to pay $148 million to two former Georgia election workers he falsely accused of fraud following Trump's 2020 presidential election loss.