UN report on children in conflict zones: Sudan tops list, Congo and Haiti follow

A report by the UN blacklisted Sudan as well as Congo, Haiti, Myanmar, Israel and other countries for the violation of children's rights

The United Nations envoy tracking violations against children in conflicts around the world, published a report that expresses concern about the state of children in war-torn Sudan, as well as Congo and Haiti.

At the launch of the secretary-general's annual report and UN blacklist of violators, UN envoy Virginia Gamba, addressed the news conference and stated that she was worried about children caught in conflicts such as Myanmar's civil war and also its effects on neighbouring country Bangladesh.

“For the future, on the horizon, I'm worried about Somalia and Afghanistan,” she said.

In a first, the report also blacklisted Israeli forces, Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants, for violating children's rights during Hamas' October 7 attack and the current Israeli military campaign in Gaza.

The UN also added the Russian armed forces and related armed groups on the blacklist for a second year for killing Ukrainian children and attacking schools and hospitals.

According to PTI, Gamba is very concerned about the plight of children in the wars in Ukraine and in Gaza, as well as in the West Bank and Jerusalem.