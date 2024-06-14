back to top
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann plans stay in Jalandhar ahead of key bypoll

By: Northlines

In a bid to closely oversee campaigning for the upcoming Jalandhar West Assembly bypoll, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann is planning to relocate to the Doaba region temporarily. According to sources, CM Mann will soon shift to a rented accommodation in Jalandhar Cantonment area with his family, including his wife and sister.

During a recent meeting with party leaders and workers in Jalandhar, CM Mann outlined his strategy to intensify efforts for the bypoll slated for early next month. He said he will be spending at least 3 days every week at his new Jalandhar residence to directly coordinate with AAP cadre. Mann added that this will allow him to regularly interact with locals through initiatives like ‘Sarkar Aap Ke Dwar' and address their issues efficiently.

In the past, the Chief Minister and his team had relied on hotel stays during visits to Jalandhar for polls like the LS bypoll last year. However, to ensure close guidance this time, Mann plans to make Jalandhar his temporary home until the 2027 state elections. He has tasked AAP workers with detailed campaign planning and conducting door-to-door outreach across targeted regions.

The efforts come as the party received a significant defeat in Jalandhar during the recent Lok Sabha by-election. Securing the Jalandhar West seat in the upcoming bypoll is crucial to consolidate AAP's position in Doaba. Meanwhile, the opposition Congress has also swung into action mode, holding a meeting led by MP-elect Charanjit Singh Channi to review preparations. Candidate selection for both parties remains underway and will likely be completed this week.

Hunter Biden Plans to Withdraw Lawsuit Against Former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani Over Laptop Issue
Study Finds Men Prefer Their Meat Medium-Rare, Consume More Than Women
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

