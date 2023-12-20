Human Solidarity and Love [Human Solidarity is key to achieve peace in the world]

By M Ahmad

Solidarity can be defined in simple terms as unity within a group of individuals that have similar interests. The meaning of solidarity is to support one another. Human Solidarity has been identified as one of the fundamental values of international relations in the 21st Century, where those who suffer or benefit least deserve support from those who benefit most. This is extremely significant especially in the wake of growing inequality in today's time.

Human solidarity provides a unity which in turn plays a critical role in pushing for actions in initiatives that promote international and local development. This is what has made international problem solving highly manageable since diverse parties can peacefully coexist. The term “solidarity” first becomes prevalent in the early- to late-nineteenth century in France. Since then, it has always been used to describe a special relationship of unity and mutual indebtedness within a group.

Solidarity is one of the universal and fundamental values above all else. One of the most recent human rights on which international relations should be based so that those who suffer or have less benefit from the help of the more affluent. This was one of the main reasons that led the United Nations General Assembly in December 2005 to proclaim 20 December of each year as the International Day of Human Solidarity. It is a quality that is based on equality, inclusion and social justice and that entails a mutual commitment and obligation among the various members of society and the global community. Therefore, in a context of globalization and the challenge of growing inequality, the strengthening of international solidarity in terms of assistance, development support and cooperation is essential.

Solidarity is so important that it represents the basis of many other human values, such as friendship, companionship, loyalty or honour. It allows us to feel sentimentally united to those people who are supported. Solidarity can change the world when it pursues a righteous cause. It can make this planet a much better place. It is a tool for reducing inequality and social injustice in the world that leads to the sustainable development of peoples. For this reason, it is essential that it be used for the benefits it can offer to a particular cause. Solidarity can be cultivated through education, as children or adults. Cultivating it increases the overall well-being of humanity. It symbolizes our unity in diversity and does not expire. Solidarity can be manifested through infinite actions or to support infinite causes. Solidarity has a moral sense in that the bond unites all human persons in the basis of common dignity, fundamental equality, and rights. It also has a sense of protection. Hence, solidarity could be used as a resistance to insensitive government to achieve the required and honourable goal. Social and distributive justice can be achieved through solidarity. Solidarity is not a matter of sentiment but a fact, cold and impassive as the granite foundations of a skyscraper. If the basic elements, identity of interest, clarity of vision, honesty of intent, and oneness of purpose, or any of these is lacking, all sentimental pleas for solidarity, and all other efforts to achieve it will be barren of results.

Group solidarity can lead to increased social cohesion, fostering an environment of mutual respect and understanding. By not breaking from their shared bonds and worldview, the group feels strong and inclusive. The power of solidarity is always more than a power of an individual. Whenever there is a situation of crisis, it is easier to tackle it if we think and act together like a family, community, state or country. Solidarity does not assume that our struggles are the same struggles, or that our pain is the same pain, or that our hope is for the same future. Solidarity involves commitment, and work, as well as the recognition that even if we do not have the same feelings, or the same lives, or the same bodies, we do live on common ground. Solidarity is a beautiful word because it means that you reach out to those who are different from you and who have to cope with different circumstances because we recognize that we all share the same human needs and same values. It is the values that count most of all! the value of freedom of thought, the value of democratic practices, the value of respect for all fellow human beings.

We are all one family in the world. Building a community that empowers everyone to attain their full potential through each of us respecting each other's dignity, rights and responsibilities makes the world a better place to live.

“We have come into this world as brothers; let us therefore walk hand in hand and one before the other.”………… William Shakespeare

(M Ahmad is a regular writer for this newspaper and can be reached at specialachivers78@gmail.com)