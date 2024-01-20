HR conclave held at NMIMS

NL CorrespoNdent

Chandigarh, Jan 20: A HR conclave about AI impact on HR practices and strategies was held at NarseeMonjee Institute of Management Studies at Sarangpur on Saturday.

Taking part in the panel discussions during the conclave, Industry leaders and HR professionals discussed how to develop resilience in the workplace and manage and retain performance in a hybrid workforce.

Speaking during the occasion, Dr Jaskiran Kaur director NMIMS Chandigarh said that we emphasize the importance of knowledge, attitude, skill and habitat in fostering holistic development and success of our students.Anirban Das CHRO-Lakshmikumaran and Sridharan Law Firm while shedding light on HR practices said that companies evaluate people through internships, and there has been a drastic increase in the integration of AI in the field of law.We believe in equal rights, equal pay and equal work, asserted Gunjan Joshi head talent acquisition at Trident Group India.Dr. Ajay Sharma, CEO & Founder of Metaboxfy said, “As artificial intelligence (AI) continues to advance, there is a possibility that individuals whose work is considered to have limited or diminished value may be replaced by AI technologies.”Emerging from one's comfort zone can be challenging, and the real struggle to secure employment is a common reality, opined Amanjot Kaur director at IFM Fincoach.