Beetroot halwa, protein brownie to Moong daal halwa, here’s what Hrithik Roshan feasted on post the wrap of Fighter’s song

Mumbai: Actor Hrithik Roshan is well known for investing time and energy to perfect the requirements of his onscreen character. As seen in the newly released behind-the-scenes video of Ishq Jaisa Kuch song, Hrithik is seen relishing on a cheat meal post a song wrap.The actor subscribed to a rigorous 14 month-long high protein diet to get into the skin of his Fighter character,'Patty'. Hrithik's onscreen character of a Fighter Jet Pilot required the actor to look lean, fit, and agile, and Roshan left no stone unturned to achieve a chiseled physique.

As seen in the teaser, trailer, and songs – Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Heer Aasmani, Hrithik emerged true to his Greek God title, complete with rock solid abs and minimal body fat percentage.The newly launched BTS from Fighter showcases Hrithik letting go of his dietary restrictions and gorging on boxes of food, mainly sweet dishes.Sources from the sets revealed, “Post the song's wrap, Hrithik's cook surprised him with his favorite healthy sweet dishes. He was served hand-made Beetroot halwa, protein brownies, and moong daal halwa, all of which are Hrithik's most favorite sweet treats. He swept clean all three boxes within minutes.”Sharing the clip of the delicious memory, Hrithik wrote, “My Ishq Jaisa Kuch Moment with Food.”Hrithik, who is known to be a foodie at heart, often undertakes strict dietary restrictions to meet the demands of his onscreen characters. Earlier, Hrithik was seen sharing the little sacrifices he made in order to keep up with his dietary routine. In a post, while traveling to Italy for Ishq Jaisa Kuch song's shoot, the actor gave insights to his travel meal hacks in line with his fitness regime.Taking to social media, Hrithik wrote, “Eating cold pre-packed home-cooked healthy meals while traveling for a shoot sched is a sacrifice I choose to make. I'm hungry. But sometimes you gotta “stay hungry.” Packed 6 boxes in my carry-on luggage. Each meal was around 130gm protein veggies. One meal every 3 hours.”All of Hrithik's efforts came to fruition with netizens giving his Fighter character a thumbs up.

While Hrithik stunned all with as Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania in Fighter's teaser, he allured viewers with his dance moves and sculpted physique in the songs, Sher Khul Gaye, Ishq Jaisa Kuch and Heer Aasmani respectively, the actor further has peaked audience curiosity by delivering a powerful patriotic punch in Fighter's trailer. Directed by Siddharth Anand, Fighter marks the third time collaboration between the director and actor Hrithik Roshan, along with a first-time association between Hrithik, Deepika PadukoneAnil Kapoor. Touted as India's first aerial action franchise film, Fighter marks to be Hrithik Roshan's first 3D film.Produced by Viacom18 Studios and Marflix Pictures, Siddharth Anand's Fighter releases worldwide on 25th January 2024 – the eve of India's 75th Republic Day.