Every year 2.2 lakh new patients develop chronic kidney failure in country

NL CorrespoNdent

Chandigarh, Jan 20: “Every year 2.2 lakh new patients develop chronic kidney failure in the country. It is also the 6th fastest growing cause of death, which may become the 5th leading cause by 2040,”

Dr Avinash Srivastava, director urology & renal transplant at Ivy Hospital, Mohali said that high blood pressure, diabetes, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), untreated kidney stones and urinary tract infection (UTI) are the main reasons of kidney failure in India.

Dr Raka Kaushal director nephrology said that the prevalence of this disease has almost doubled over the past decade, and is expected to increase further due to rise in risk factors such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, stress, and unhealthy eating habits.

Dr. Kulwant singh nephrologist, said that to prevent oneself from kidney diseases, one must reduce salt intake to lower blood pressure and avoid drinking alcohol and smoking.