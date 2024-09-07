How Salim-Javed empowered screenwriters by earning more than stars for their defining scripts

Legendary screenwriter sets a new precedent for scriptwriters

Salim Khan, renowned for co-writing numerous blockbuster films as part of the famed Salim-Javed duo, recently reflected on how screenwriters were undervalued in the early days of Hindi cinema. In a candid interview, he recalled assisting veteran writer Abrar Alvi and witnessing the disrespect scriptwriters endured, with low pay being the norm.

Khan stated writers would make excuses to producers just to get paid on time, if at all. It was unthinkable for them to earn what actors did. However, he was convinced talented scripts were behind any film's success. After teaming up with Javed Akhtar, their works like Zanjeer and Sholay paved the way for change.

The writer recounted his conversation with Alvi where he boldly predicted writers would one day earn equal to stars. His boss dismissed this, citing even top names received a mere Rs.10,000 against Dilip Kumar's Rs.12 lakh fee. But true to his words, Khan charged more than the lead actor for a ambitious script.

Elated, he informed Alvi who admitted remembering their discussion. Their demand grew with experience. Khan emphasized on a script's importance and how audiences and producers eventually recognized this. His partnership with Akhtar not only redefined the industry but also ensured writers received their due recognition and compensation.

Their struggles to gain respect made them advocates for fellow scribes. Today scriptwriters continue addressing issues around pay and acknowledgement. However, pathbreaking duos like Salim-Javed undoubtedly altered mindsets and left an indelible mark, with stories prioritized as much as performances.