Unique Pre-Workout Drink Made of Coffee, Salt and Honey Points to Improved Energy and Hydration

Many fitness enthusiasts experiment with different pre-workout drinks and snacks to fuel their workouts. A unique concoction shared by a digital creator has garnered interest for potentially boosting energy levels, metabolism and hydration. Consisting of black coffee, pink Himalayan salt and honey, this drink aims to be a ‘game-changer’ in optimizing workouts.

Registered dietitian Anushree Sharma weighs in on how each ingredient contributes to the body. Black coffee is known to rev up basal metabolic rate, aiding weight management. Adding a pinch of salt helps offset potential cramps by regulating electrolyte balance while working out. Lastly, natural sugars from honey provide an extra blast of energy through easily absorbed fructose and glucose.

For best results, Sharma recommends sipping the drink 30 to 60 minutes before exercising. The mild caffeine hit from coffee and sugar boost from honey are slowly released into the system. Regular fitness enthusiasts need only one such drink per day during their pre-workout routine.

However, not all may find it suiting. Due to individual caffeine sensitivity, some may face acidity or discomfort from the coffee component. Persons with diabetes must also be prudent given honey’s natural sugar content risks blood sugar spikes. Overall, when consumed moderately as directed, this recipe aims to benefit physical performance in a wholesome way.