    Life StyleTop Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 wishes, images and quotes to share
    Life Style

    Top Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 wishes, images and quotes to share

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    “Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 with these wishes, images and quotes”

    As the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi 2024 approaches, devotees across the country are gearing up to welcome Bappa home. Falling on September 7th this year, Ganesh Chaturthi marks the birth of Lord Ganesh – the remover of obstacles and bestower of wisdom.

    According to Hindu traditions, it is believed that Lord Ganesh was born during the Madhyahna period of the Shukla Paksha in the month of Bhadrapada. This 10-day festival sees people setting up colorful idols of Ganpati ji in their homes and pandals before immersing them on the final day known as Anant Chaturdashi.

    If you're looking for ways to spread Ganeshotsav cheer, we've compiled some wishes, images and quotes straight from the scriptures that you can share with loved ones. Messages like “May Lord Ganesha destroy all your worries and fill your life with love” or images displaying the deity are sure to lift spirits during these auspicious days.

    For those celebrating at home, the article also provides key timings for the Ganesh Puja as per the Hindu calendar. Rituals are preferred during Madhyahna which translates to midday according to traditional timekeeping systems.

    As festivities commence, send your near and dear ones these heartfelt greetings to invoke Lord Ganesh's blessings of wisdom, wealth and prosperity in their lives. May the Divine bring you closer in celebration and joy through the upcoming days.

