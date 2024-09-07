back to top
    Anushka Sharma shares parenting tips for encouraging kids to eat nutritious foods
    Entertainment

    Anushka Sharma shares parenting tips for encouraging kids to eat nutritious foods

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Making Healthy Choices Cool for Kids

    Anushka Sharma, renowned actress and doting mother of two, recently opened up about her efforts to encourage healthy eating habits in her young children. Speaking at a parenting event in Mumbai, Sharma shared her strategy involves getting creative to make nutrient-rich meals seem more exciting for her daughter Vamika.

    The three-year-old is already questioning some of her mother's tactics though. Sharma jokes that Vamika seems to be seeing through her attempts to “fool” her into choosing broccoli over burgers. To keep things interesting, Sharma says she embellishes explanations for why certain whole foods fuel active play better than sugary snacks.

    Bringing her talent for storytelling, Sharma paints vivid pictures comparing the slower releasing energy from fruits and veggies versus a quick crash from cake and chips. While Vamika sometimes retorts “just give it to me!”, Sharma feels establishing a foundation now will steer her daughter toward balance long-term.

    An example is recalling a recent experience at an ice cream museum. Sharma anticipated Vamika gorging herself but was surprised when she limited intake, likely due to prior lessons in moderation. If habits are nurtured from an early stage, kids can independent make healthy choices according to Sharma.

    Juggling parenting duties with film commitments, Sharma's next on-screen appearance will be in the drama Chakda ‘Xpress. Fans await updates on the long-awaited biopic charting Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami's journey.

    How Salim-Javed empowered screenwriters by earning more than stars for their defining scripts
    DGCA Launches Comprehensive Guidelines to Drive Development of India’s Emerging Electric Air Mobility Infrastructure
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

