    DGCA Launches Comprehensive Guidelines to Drive Development of India’s Emerging Electric Air Mobility Infrastructure

    The Future of Flying Takes Off: DGCA unveils Standards for Emerging Electric Air Mobility

    In an effort to pave the way for revolutionary new modes of air transportation, 's aviation regulator the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has released its first comprehensive guidance on developing vertiports across the country. These facilities will support the rise of electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, positioning India at the forefront of advanced air mobility solutions.

    The newly issued guidelines provide a framework for essential vertiport infrastructure like visual aids to assist safe landings and recharging stations for battery-powered craft. Emergency procedures and preparedness are also addressed to ensure operations meet stringent safety standards.

    With stakeholder input, the DGCA has crafted detailed specs covering all aspects of vertiport design and activities. Site clearance and authorization will now be streamlined once construction aligns with the guidelines.

    As electric air taxis and cargo drones take to Indian skies in growing numbers, a modern vertiport network will be critical enablers. The new rules pave the way for urban, rural and remote areas alike to access rapid point-to-point air transport of both people and goods.

    By preparing the groundwork for India's eVTOL future, the DGCA is positioning the nation to reap rewards in transportation, connectivity, sustainability and more. With its focus on facilitating new aviation , the sky may literally be the limit for India's innovative spirit.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

