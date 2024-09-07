back to top
    Passengers Stranded by Fake Bomb Scare to Finally Reach Frankfurt as Vistara Sends Replacement Flight

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Passengers travelling from Mumbai to Frankfurt on Vistara Airlines received some welcome news over the weekend, after being stranded in Turkey due to a hoax bomb threat involving their flight.

    The airline has now arranged for a substitute aircraft with a new crew to ferry the passengers from Erzurum Airport in Turkey to their final destination of Frankfurt. The replacement flight is scheduled to depart Erzurum by 5PM time today, aiming to minimise further delays for the travellers.

    The initial flight, UK27, had to be diverted and grounded at Erzurum Airport on Friday evening after a note threatening a bomb was discovered in one of the lavatories onboard. As is protocol in such situations, local authorities were alerted and thorough security checks of the aircraft were carried out. These checks thankfully found the threat to be a hoax.

    However, with the original crew now exceeding their statutory flight duty limits, Vistara saw no option but to arrange alternative transport via a different aircraft and pilots. Passengers have been looked after at the airport meanwhile, provided with meals and refreshments during the unplanned stopover.

    Safety is always the number one priority for airlines in any emergency scenario. While such hoax threats cause disruption, they must be fully investigated to rule out any possibility of danger. Vistara is now focused on getting its affected customers back on their way to Frankfurt as soon as possible this evening.

    This incident serves as a reminder of the stringent aviation safety protocols in place worldwide. Even if a threat is later proven false, it cannot be taken lightly when passengers' lives are at stake thirty thousand feet in the sky.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

