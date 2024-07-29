back to top
    How Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose their iconic hit song for their wedding ceremony

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Celebrity Couple Choose Emotional Hit Song for Their Wedding

    One of the most talked about celebrity weddings last year was that of popular actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. In a recent interview, their wedding videographer shed light on how the couple decided to walk down the aisle to their hugely successful song ‘Ranjhaa' from their blockbuster film together.

    Videographer Vishal Punjabi, who is renowned for capturing celebrity weddings, recalled speaking to the newlyweds about choosing their wedding song. While ‘Ranjhaa' was the song that made them famous as an on-screen couple, its lyrics were about characters yearning to be reunited after a tragic death – an emotionally heavy theme not ideal for a wedding. However, both Kiara and Sidharth wanted to include the song that brought them together professionally.

    To make it more befitting for their special day, Vishal and his talented team reworked the lyrics, changing the tone from sorrow to joy. The revised version spoke of two souls coming together instead of being torn apart. Fans of the beloved celebrity pair embraced the meaningful reimagining, viewing it as giving their favorite on-screen roles the happy ending denied in the film.

    By crafting a custom version of ‘Ranjhaa', Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra found a touching way to honor their story while celebrating new beginnings with revised lyrics more fitting for their real-life union. It was a creative decision that allowed them to include the memorable song in a heartwarming new context on their big day.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

