back to top
Search
    EntertainmentAmitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey listed as tourist attraction on Google...
    EntertainmentLatest NewsLead News

    Amitabh Bachchan statue in New Jersey listed as tourist attraction on Google Maps

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Washington, Jul 29: A life-size statue ofBollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan installed by an Indian-American businessman outside his New Jersey residence in the US has now been listed by Google as a tourist attraction.

    Gopi Seth installed Bachchan's life-size statue in August 2022 outside his residence in Edison city, about 35 kilometres south of Manhattan in New York.

    “Our home has become one of the most popular tourist attractions, thanks to the Amitabh Bachchan statue. Recognised by Google Search, this site attracts a growing number of visitors each day,” Seth told PTI on Sunday.

    In two years since then, fans of the Indian superstar have been coming to this place, taking pictures and selfies, with many of them posting on social media platforms like Instagram and X.

    “Fans of Mr Bachchan from all around the travel to see the statue, with 20 to 25 cars of families arriving daily. Visitors often leave greeting cards and letters, expressing their admiration for the legendary actor,” Seth said, sharing some of the of the fans visiting the statue.

    Seth said the popularity of his home extends far beyond in-person visits. “Enthusiastic fans post videos, , and tweets about their experiences, flooding social media platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. These posts have garnered significant attention, further boosted the site's fame and made it a destination on the internet,” he said.

    “Our home stands as a testament to Mr Bachchan's global appeal, and we are honoured to welcome fans from every corner of the globe,” he said.

    Previous article
    How Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra chose their iconic hit song for their wedding ceremony
    Next article
    Popular actor removes social media post on tea after health claims debunked
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Javed Akhtar’s X account ‘hacked’, lyricist says they are in process of complaining to authorities

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: Noted lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar has...

    CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise police case

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Jul 29: The CBI filed a charge...

    Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade

    Northlines Northlines -
    Mumbai, Jul 29: Equity market benchmark indices Sensex and...

    Popular actor removes social media post on tea after health claims debunked

    Northlines Northlines -
    Famous actor Nayanthara recently shared about the alleged health...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Javed Akhtar’s X account ‘hacked’, lyricist says they are in process...

    CBI files chargesheet against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise police...

    Sensex, Nifty hit fresh all-time high levels in early trade