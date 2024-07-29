back to top
    Popular actor removes social media post on tea after health claims debunked

    By: Northlines

    Famous actor Nayanthara recently shared about the alleged benefits of hibiscus tea on social media. However, the post has now been removed after an experienced medical professional examined the claims.

    In the original post, Nayanthara had listed various ailments that hibiscus tea supposedly helps with, such as diabetes, high cholesterol and blood pressure. She also cited antibacterial effects and immune boosting. The post promoted the expertise of a celebrity nutritionist who had provided the tea recipe.

    This caught the attention of Dr. Cyriac, a respected hepatologist known for verifying health advice shared online. He acknowledged Nayanthara's large following and addressed each point made in the post. The doctor stated there is no scientific evidence that hibiscus tea treats or prevents the conditions mentioned.

    Dr. Cyriac shared his credentials working with gut microbiomes and clarified the types of hibiscus. He encouraged people to rely on medical advice over uncertain claims. Some concerns were also raised about long term use, especially for certain groups. The post was called “absolute nonsense” that could mislead readers.

    In light of the fact-check, Nayanthara has opted to delete her original social media post on hibiscus tea. This serves as a reminder about thoroughly researching health-related endorsements and ensuring any shared advice has a basis in proven medical science. While enthusiasts find the tea tasty, unfounded benefit statements should clearly be avoided. Overall this highlights the importance of scrutinizing celebrity wellness recommendations.

