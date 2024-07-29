back to top
    Compare the Top 5G Plans from Airtel and Jio for Unlimited Data and Long Validity

    As consumers eagerly await the nationwide rollout of 5G networks across , telecom majors Airtel and Jio have introduced new prepaid plans optimized for the new . While these plans ensure access to blazing fast 5G speeds once available, they also mark an upgrade in data allowances and validity periods compared to earlier 4G offerings. Let's explore some of the top value plans from both companies.

    For those wanting regular top-ups without breaking the bank, Jio offers a 28-day Rs. 349 plan that provides a generous 2GB daily data allocation along with unlimited 5G access. Similarly -conscious users will appreciate Airtel's 30-day Rs. 379 pack which bundles the same daily data and next-gen connectivity. Moving upwards, Jio has a very appealing 70-day Rs. 719 rental with 2GB data per day, while Airtel counters with a generous 56-day Rs. 649 recharge.

    If you prefer infrequent but cost-effective annual renewals, Airtel and Jio have you covered at Rs. 3599 for a year. Both plans offer around 2GB daily data in addition to unlimited 5G usage. Those seeking excellent value over longer periods would be especially well-served by Jio's 98-day Rs. 999 and 84-day Rs. 979 plans from Airtel, which balance affordability with multi-month validity.

    No matter your priority – be it bill periodicity, data requirement or duration between refills – there is an optimal 5G plan from one of these leading operators to suit your needs. With compelling options across budgets and usage profiles, consumers can look forward to taking full advantage of the upcoming 5G revolution whichever telecom brand they choose.

