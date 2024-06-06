How India’s Growing Hypertension Epidemic Became A Silent Public Health Crisis

A Silent Crisis Unfolding: Examining India's Growing Hypertension Epidemic

India is currently facing an alarming rise in hypertension or high blood pressure with an estimated 20 crore adults affected according to new data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). While high blood pressure poses numerous health risks, what is more concerning is that only 2 crore Indians have their condition under control. This clearly shows the need for more awareness and preventive measures in dealing with this silent health crisis.

Experts point to a confluence of lifestyle and genetic factors contributing to India's hypertension epidemic. Unhealthy diets high in salt, fat and refined carbs coupled with sedentary routines have become commonplace. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes and metabolic conditions frequently co-occur with high blood pressure further elevating risk. While genes play a role, diet and physical activity have a big influence, making lifestyle changes paramount.

The risks of uncontrolled high blood pressure are severe, raising the chances of life-threatening events like stroke, heart failure and artery disease. This translates to millions suffering poor quality of life and increased strain on our healthcare infrastructure. ICMR's focus on salt intake is justified – studies clearly link excessive sodium to elevated blood pressure levels. Indian diets traditionally rely heavily on salt while processed foods are major contributors as well.

There is hope though. Small adjustments can help get hypertension under control. Choosing a low-salt diet focused on potassium-rich whole foods is key. Exercise, stress management, ample sleep and controlling co-existing diabetes if any are also strongly recommended preventive steps. Raising public awareness about risks and benefits of a heart-healthy lifestyle through educational campaigns especially targeting youth could help impact future generations. Wider community screening programs and rural access to care are other areas the government and healthcare system must focus to curb this growing public health crisis.