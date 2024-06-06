back to top
Search
Life StyleHow India's Growing Hypertension Epidemic Became A Silent Public Health Crisis
Life Style

How India’s Growing Hypertension Epidemic Became A Silent Public Health Crisis

By: Northlines

Date:

A Silent Crisis Unfolding: Examining 's Growing Hypertension Epidemic

India is currently facing an alarming rise in hypertension or high blood pressure with an estimated 20 crore adults affected according to new data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). While high blood pressure poses numerous risks, what is more concerning is that only 2 crore Indians have their condition under control. This clearly shows the need for more awareness and preventive measures in dealing with this silent health crisis.

Experts point to a confluence of lifestyle and genetic factors contributing to India's hypertension epidemic. Unhealthy diets high in salt, fat and refined carbs coupled with sedentary routines have become commonplace. Additionally, the rising prevalence of diabetes and metabolic conditions frequently co-occur with high blood pressure further elevating risk. While genes play a role, diet and physical activity have a big influence, making lifestyle changes paramount.

The risks of uncontrolled high blood pressure are severe, raising the chances of life-threatening events like stroke, heart failure and artery disease. This translates to millions suffering poor quality of life and increased strain on our healthcare infrastructure. ICMR's focus on salt intake is justified – studies clearly link excessive sodium to elevated blood pressure levels. Indian diets traditionally rely heavily on salt while processed foods are major contributors as well.

There is hope though. Small adjustments can help get hypertension under control. Choosing a low-salt diet focused on potassium-rich whole foods is key. Exercise, stress management, ample sleep and controlling co-existing diabetes if any are also strongly recommended preventive steps. Raising public awareness about risks and benefits of a heart-healthy lifestyle through educational campaigns especially targeting youth could help impact future generations. Wider community screening programs and rural access to care are other areas the government and healthcare system must focus to curb this growing public health crisis.

Previous article
Nutritionist Shares Tips for Healthy Dehydrated Fruit Snacking in Summertime
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Nutritionist Shares Tips for Healthy Dehydrated Fruit Snacking in Summertime

Northlines Northlines -
As temperatures continue rising with the summer season, many...

Discover this locally grown Indian superfruit that rivals cranberries’ health benefits

Northlines Northlines -
The jungle berry that challenges cranberries While cranberries have received...

The health risks women should consider before attempting to develop six-pack abdominal muscles

Northlines Northlines -
The growing prevalence of perfectly sculpted bodies showcased on...

How Bollywood Star Kiara Advani Achieves Healthy Living with Home Cooking

Northlines Northlines -
Bollywood Actress Kiara Advani Reveals Her Secret to Healthy...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nutritionist Shares Tips for Healthy Dehydrated Fruit Snacking in Summertime

Nothing Phone 3 to revolutionize smartphone AI with highly personalized experiences

All the latest rumors and speculation around the unannounced Apple iPhone...