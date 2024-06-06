Nutritionist Shares Tips for Healthy Dehydrated Fruit Snacking in Summertime

As temperatures continue rising with the summer season, many of us seek out nourishing yet refreshing snacks to power through the day. While cool treats like smoothies or ice cream come to mind, dehydrated fruits make for a healthful alternative packed with essential nutrients. But are they suitable to include in one's diet during these warm months? Let's take a closer look at the pros and cons with insights from a leading nutrition expert.

Registered dietician Dr. Ajay recommends soaking dehydrated fruits in water before enjoying for maximum benefits. This simple step allows rehydration which improves digestibility. It also boosts nutrient absorption as the soaked water extracts minerals and vitamins into an easily absorbable form. Soaking broken down tough fibers as well, promoting easier digestibility – invaluable for those with GI concerns.

Dehydrated fruits offer a varieties of antioxidants, fibers, vitamins and minerals our bodies need. Some top nutrient-dense options suggested include almonds, rich in vitamin E, magnesium and plant-based proteins. Pistachios and cashews pack healthy fats, minerals, and anti-inflammatory compounds. Walnuts and raisins provide omega-3s, iron, potassium and antioxidants protecting cardiovascular health. Figs and dates stock up on minerals and fiber while being naturally sweet.

While consumption of dehydrated fruits can be advantageous, overdoing portions is not recommended. The natural sugars they retain can potentially damage teeth if not eaten in moderation. Additionally, most have high glycemic index raising blood glucose rapidly, so frequency must be monitored by diabetics. Dr. Ajay advises keeping quantities to 30 grams max to enjoy perks without issues like energy dips.

In conclusion, dehydrated fruits can satisfy cravings aptly in warm months when incorporated judiciously. Soaking before snacking optimizes their nutrition absorption. Choosing from a variety ensures gaining essential minerals and antioxidants to beat the heat healthfully. Moderation of 20-30 grams per sitting should be the guiding principle for a balanced, nutritious summer snack plan.