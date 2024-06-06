back to top
Search
Jammu Kashmir“Engineer Rashid’s victory will empower secessionists in J&K”: Omar Abdullah
Jammu KashmirKashmirLatest News

“Engineer Rashid’s victory will empower secessionists in J&K”: Omar Abdullah

By: Northlines

Date:

, Jun 6:  Jammu Conference leader and losing candidate from Baramulla in the Lok Sabha polls has said that the victory of Abdul Rashid Sheikh, who is currently in jail on terror funding charges, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's “defeated” Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope. Abdullah had lost the elections to Engineer Rashid.

“Rashid's victory, without doubt, will empower secessionists and give Kashmir's defeated Islamist movement a renewed sense of hope,” Omar Abdullah said in a post on X.
“Efforts to draw secessionism back into electoral led New Delhi to support the rise of the People's Democratic Party and its alliance with the BJP. That, however, ended up empowering violent secessionists, not mainstreaming them–a warning of the unpredictable outcomes of trying to manipulate politics,” he added.
Omar Abdullah's comments drew sharp criticism from PDP's Waheed Para who accused Abdullah of not acknowledging the people's mandate.
Extremely disappointed with Omar Abdullah's regressive stance, echoing the divisive politics of 1987, and dubbing a democratic expression as an ‘Islamist wave'. His family's history with the Muslim Conference clashes with calls for the exclusion of PDP, Er Rashid, and JEI, and will put Kashmir into perpetual conflict with the state. A more prudent approach, akin to Mehbooba Mufti's plea for Engineer Rashid's release, would have been an acknowledgement of the mandate.
In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, ran as an independent candidate for the Baramulla seat and defeated Omar Abdullah. He secured victory with a margin of 204142 votes and received 47,2481 votes. (Agencies)

Previous article
How India’s Growing Hypertension Epidemic Became A Silent Public Health Crisis
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Narendra Modi set for historic 3rd term, but allies drive hard bargain

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set...

Dust storm in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh; trees uprooted, heavy rain leads to power cuts

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh, Jun 6: Powerful dust storms followed by heavy...

PM invites India’s neighbourhood leaders for swearing-in ceremony; yet to dial Pakistan; Biden calls up to congratulate Modi

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Jun 6: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will...

LS Poll Results: Assembly Segment-wise report card shows NC’s dominance

Northlines Northlines -
NC dominate in 35 Seats, PDP leads on just...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

How India’s Growing Hypertension Epidemic Became A Silent Public Health Crisis

Nutritionist Shares Tips for Healthy Dehydrated Fruit Snacking in Summertime

Nothing Phone 3 to revolutionize smartphone AI with highly personalized experiences