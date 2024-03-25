Search
How Director Blessy and Prithviraj Faced Big Challenges in Adapting Malayalam Classic Novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ to Screen

As the much-awaited film adaptation of best-selling novel ‘Aadujeevitham’ gears up for release, questions are being raised on whether director Blessy and lead actor Prithviraj Sukumaran can do justice to the essence of its classic source material. The novel, based on real experiences of a Kerala man’s harsh survival in the Saudi desert for years, has remained deeply resonant with readers even after 16 years.

Titled ‘The Goat Life’ for the film, it tells the harrowing yet inspiring true story of Najeeb Muhammad who was forced to live like goats while working as a labourer in the Arabian desert. Renowned as one of Malayalam literature’s most compelling survival dramas, the multilayered narrative delves deeply into Najeeb’s emotional turmoil through his own reflective inner monologues.

This posed a major challenge for Blessy to translate effectively onto screen while retaining the profound impact of Najeeb’s struggles. Principal actor Prithviraj faces an even bigger task to bring alive the complexities of this isolated protagonist who sees himself becoming like the animals he tends. Can their vision of this profoundly moving story make the same strong connection with audiences years later?

A closer analysis of the original novel’s themes and vivid descriptions provide insight into why it remains deeply timeless. Told entirely from Najeeb’s perspective through his powerful recollections, readers are fully immersed in his harrowing circumstances and the evolution of his emotional state over three long years of battling hunger, loneliness and inhumane treatment.

This intense first-person narration, peppered with thoughts on survival, humanity, relationships and spirituality, transforms readers into silent observers of Najeeb’s journey. Achieving a similar level of engrossment on screen without excessive monologues or inner voiceovers is Blessy’s biggest technical challenge.

Prithviraj’s portrayal of Najeeb’s external and internal transformation throughout various phases – from optimism to despair, willpower to resignation, and back to determination – will define whether the essence transcends to film. With just a few main characters, the movie depends mainly on his ability to emotionally carry the story.

But if anyone can rise up to such a challenging cinematic adaptation of an iconic novel, it is Blessy, renowned as “a master storyteller and director notorious for making viewers cry an ocean.” Audiences have high hopes that his vision will do justice to the award-winning novel’s deeply impactful narrative and themes of human endurance that remain as timeless and inspiring as ever.

