How Prince William is Being a Source of Strength and Support for Kate Middleton During Her Cancer Fight
International

How Prince William is Being a Source of Strength and Support for Kate Middleton During Her Cancer Fight

By: Northlines

Date:

Amid Kate Middleton's ongoing battle against cancer, husband Prince William is making sure she feels supported through it all. As per recent reports, the Prince of Wales has been a pillar of strength for his wife, staying by her side every step of the way.

As per sources who spoke to PEOPLE, William has taken time off from royal duties over the Easter holidays to be with Kate and their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. “This is about supporting her and her feeling supported. It is a joint effort,” the insider mentioned.

When Kate went public about her diagnosis, she had thanked William for being a “great source of comfort”. Staying true to his words, the Prince hasn't let her feel alone during these tough times. “She doesn't feel isolated in this because of William, who is right beside her,” revealed the source.

The couple is ensuring their nuclear family acts as each other's strongest support system. With William and Kate being each other's rock, they are also prioritizing their children's well-being. Despite the scare, the Princess reportedly continues focusing on recovery while spending quality time with her loved ones.

While the royal pair will be giving Sunday's Windsor Easter service a miss to have a quiet family time, King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to attend the same. As per experts, with William standing by her side through it all, Kate is definitely in the best hands while battling the disease.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

