AI-enabled Smartwatches: Providing Hyper-Personalized Insights by Analyzing Data

This month, Tata Group's Titan entered into a strategic partnership with CueZen, a Seattle-based artificial intelligence (AI) platform for health, to bolster its smart wearables offerings as consumer demand for smartwatches continues to rise following the pandemic. Raj Neravati, Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) at Titan Smart Wearables, speaks to Aggam Walia about trends in demand for smartwatches, the role of AI in shaping user experience, and emerging use cases. Excerpts:

How has India's smart wearables market evolved since the pandemic?

Post-Covid, in 2021, is when the whole country awakened to the utilisation of wearables and the primary driving factors were oxygen saturation and temperature. People suddenly realised that with a smartwatch, they can measure their temperature and blood oxygen levels. In three years, India has become the largest consumer market for wearables. We started with smart bands and the whole market quickly migrated to smartwatches. Then, superior display was the trend, so we went from TFT-LCD (thin-film-transistor liquid-crystal display) to AMOLED (active-matrix organic light-emitting diode) display. As soon as the better display was done, the entire industry moved to Bluetooth calling. Today, we see a new trend where consumers are looking for more analog driven, premium-looking products. They are also opting for mesh and metal straps.