Business
Business

Market capitalization of top Indian conglomerates rises 67,000 crores led by Reliance during shortened trading week

By: Northlines

Date:

The combined market valuation of seven of the 10 most valued firms climbed Rs 67,259.99 crore in a holiday-shortened last week, with Reliance Industries emerging as the biggest gainer, amid an overall optimistic trend in equities.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 819.41 points or 1.12 per cent.

Markets saw just three trading sessions last week, as they were closed on Monday for Holi and Good Friday on March 29.
The valuation of Reliance Industries jumped Rs 45,262.59 crore to reach Rs 20,14,010.63 crore.

State Bank of added Rs 5,533.26 crore, taking its market valuation to Rs 6,71,666.29 crore.

The valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) climbed Rs 5,218.12 crore to Rs 5,78,484.29 crore, and that of ICICI Bank advanced Rs 4,132.67 crore to Rs 7,69,542.65 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of HDFC Bank went up by Rs 4,029.69 crore to Rs 11,00,184.60 crore, and that of Hindustan Unilever climbed Rs 2,819.51 crore to Rs 5,32,946.04 crore.

ITC added Rs 264.15 crore, taking its mcap to Rs 5,35,032.74 crore.

However, the mcap of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined by Rs 10,691.45 crore to Rs 14,05,102.38 crore, and that of

Infosys went lower by Rs 4,163.13 crore to Rs 6,22,117.38 crore.

Bharti Airtel's valuation dipped by Rs 3,817.18 crore to Rs 6,95,038.48 crore.

Reliance Industries continued to rule the chart of the most valued firms, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Infosys, LIC, ITC and Hindustan Unilever.

INDIA Bloc Leaders, Kejriwal’s Wife Gather At Ramlila Maidan For ‘Loktantra Bachao’ Rally
AI-enabled Smartwatches: Providing Hyper-Personalized Insights by Analyzing Data
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

