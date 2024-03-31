Search
Barge collision with Oklahoma bridge forces highway closure
Barge collision with Oklahoma bridge forces highway closure

By: Northlines

Date:

A barge collided with a highway bridge over the Arkansas River in Oklahoma, forcing authorities to shut down the busy roadway. According to reports from the Oklahoma State Patrol, the incident occurred south of Sallisaw when the barge unexpectedly made contact with the bridge. No injuries have been reported from those onboard the vessel or any passing motorists at the time.

South US Highway 59, a major transportation route, was immediately closed to traffic as troopers rushed to assess the structural integrity of the impacted area. Drivers were rerouted away from the scene as officials worked to determine the safety and stability of the crossing. An investigation into how and why the maritime mishap occurred is still underway.

The disruption comes on the heels of a similar but much more devastating bridge collapse in Maryland just days prior. On March 26th, a cargo ship collided with the historic Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing a 500-foot section to plummet into the water below. Tragically, six construction workers repairing the roadway died in the accident.

Initial findings revealed the container vessel had lost power right before impact. Salvage efforts are focused on recovering data logs from the ship that may offer clarity around what led to the deadly accident. With many unanswered questions still swirling, accident investigators will pour over all evidence and testimony in the months ahead as they work to prevent future such disasters.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

