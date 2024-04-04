Search
H&ME Extends Working Days, Hours In Medical, Dental Colleges In J&K

By: Northlines

Date:

, April 4 : In order to improve patient care, and Medical Department has extended working days and hours in all Government Medical and Dental colleges in Jammu and .

According to an order, a copy of which lies with new reporting time in GMCs and GDCs will be 9 am while relieving time will be 5 pm on all days except Saturday.
“In order to improve patient care, 9 am will be reporting and 5 pm will be relieving time on weekdays with half an hour lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on all days except Saturday in all government medical and dental colleges of J&K,” reads an order.
The order states that on Saturdays reporting time shall be 9 am and relieving time will be 1:30 pm.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

