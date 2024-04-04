WhatsApp Services Restored Following Global Outage

New Delhi, Apr 4: WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned by Meta, have been restored after experiencing a worldwide outage.

WhatsApp and Instagram experienced a widespread outage on Wednesday around 11:45 pm, affecting numerous users worldwide.

Those attempting to access the app or its web version were met with an error message indicating the service was unavailable.

“We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100% for everyone as quickly as possible,” said WhatsApp in a post on X.

Downdetector, a website monitoring service, recorded a surge in reports of WhatsApp and Instagram having problems during this time.

This is for the second time in 2024 that the Meta-owned platforms have faced an outage.

In March, Instagram, Facebook and Threads were down for several users, who complained of being logged out of their accounts. Some users mentioned being automatically logged out without the ability to log back in, and those utilising two-factor authentication faced difficulties receiving codes to finalise their log-ins. This problem had affected both the application and the website. (Agencies)