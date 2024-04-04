Search
IndiaGourav Vallabh Resigns From Cong, Says Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Gourav Vallabh Resigns From Cong, Says Can’t Raise Anti-Sanatan Slogans

By: Northlines

Date:

New Delhi, April 4: Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh resigned from all posts and membership of the party on Thursday, saying that neither can he raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse ‘wealth creators' day in and day out.
Vallabh shared his resignation written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X.

He said he was not feeling comfortable with the directionless way in which the party was moving forward.
Vallabh said, “I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.” He had not been attending television programs on behalf of the party for several months and had not held any press conference for a long time.
In his resignation letter, Vallabh said, “When I joined Congress, I believed that Congress is the oldest party in the country which respects youth and intellectual people and their ideas. But for some time, I felt that the party was not able to adjust with the youth having new ideas.” Vallabh claimed the Congress is completely cut off from the ground and is unable to understand the aspirations of a new , due to which the party is neither coming to power nor is able to play the role of a strong opposition.
He also said that he was upset with the stance taken by the party of staying away from the Ram Mandir ‘Pran Pratishtha' programme in Ayodhya. (Agencies)

Previous article
H&ME Extends Working Days, Hours In Medical, Dental Colleges In J&K
Next article
Sameera Reddy achieves a different “high” through advanced yoga handstand pose; learn steps and benefits
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at Jammu on April 9

Northlines Northlines -
Jammu, Apr 4: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be...

H&ME Extends Working Days, Hours In Medical, Dental Colleges In J&K

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, April 4 : In order to improve patient...

WhatsApp Services Restored Following Global Outage

Northlines Northlines -
New Delhi, Apr 4: WhatsApp and Instagram, both owned...

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann going all out to wrest Sangrur from SAD (A)

Northlines Northlines -
Chandigarh: Having lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha constituency in...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

PM to address rally At Udhampur on April 12, Shah at...

Sameera Reddy achieves a different “high” through advanced yoga handstand pose;...

H&ME Extends Working Days, Hours In Medical, Dental Colleges In J&K