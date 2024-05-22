back to top
HMD Tomcat leak hints at resurrection of iconic Nokia Lumia 920 design

By: Northlines

Date:

HMD set to revive iconic Nokia design with new Android smartphone

Finnish smartphone maker HMD Global is reportedly working on a new handset that could pay homage to one of Nokia's most memorable designs from years past. Dubbed the ‘Tomcat', recent leaks suggest this upcoming device may draw inspiration from the unique ‘Fabula' look popularized by the iconic Lumia 920.

If credible sources are to be believed, the Tomcat will feature the rounded contouring and vivid color options that defined the Lumia 920's expressive aesthetic. Running Android instead of Windows, it is tipped to be powered by a respectable Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chip paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Display-wise, the leaks point to an AMOLED screen with a buttery smooth 120Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10+. The Tomcat is also expected to boast an IP rating for protection against water and dust.Its triple rear camera setup will be headlined by a high-resolution 108MP sensor along with additional sensors.

Set for debut next month, the Tomcat promises to blend premium craftsmanship and nostalgic design cues with the conveniences of modern Android. If priced around 30,000 Rupees as speculated, it could win over those pining for a taste of Nokia's past glories in a more evolved package. Only an official launch will reveal if HMD has succeeded in recapturing the magic of bygone Lumia smartphones.

