Realme unveils flagship GT 6T smartphone with powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

Realme launches powerful new smartphone with advanced Snapdragon chip

Tech giant Realme has unveiled its latest flagship offering – the GT 6T. Positioned as a performance powerhouse, this smartphone stands out as the first device in India to be equipped with the potent Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

The Realme GT 6T offers impressive specs and features highlighted by its lightning fast Snapdragon chip which can power generative AI models with billions of parameters. It comes in multiple memory and storage configurations starting from 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 30,999. A top-end 12GB + 512GB variant is available for Rs. 39,999.

Realme will be offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000 on the GT 6T, effectively pricing the base model at Rs. 26,999 when sales commence exclusively on a popular e-commerce platform from May 29th.

In addition to razer sharp performance, the GT 6T impresses with its expansive 6.78-inch display boasting a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6000nits. Its IP65 rating ensures protection from water and dust while dual nano-SIM support and Android 14 software provide everyday conveniences.

Powering the device is a sizable 5500mAh battery allowing for all-day usage, while 100W SuperDart charging replenishes juice lightning quick. Camera capabilities include a capable 50MP main shooter partnered with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

With the launch of this new flagship, Realme strengthens its portfolio of feature-packed smartphones optimized for an connected, mobile lifestyle. The GT 6T looks well positioned to raise the bar in its price segment thanks to its leadership in adopting the latest advancements in mobile processing technology.