back to top
Search
TechnologyRealme unveils flagship GT 6T smartphone with powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3...
Technology

Realme unveils flagship GT 6T smartphone with powerful Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip

By: Northlines

Date:

Realme launches powerful new smartphone with advanced Snapdragon chip

Tech giant Realme has unveiled its latest flagship offering – the GT 6T. Positioned as a performance powerhouse, this smartphone stands out as the first device in to be equipped with the potent Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor.

The Realme GT 6T offers impressive specs and features highlighted by its lightning fast Snapdragon chip which can power generative AI models with billions of parameters. It comes in multiple memory and storage configurations starting from 8GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs. 30,999. A top-end 12GB + 512GB variant is available for Rs. 39,999.

Realme will be offering an instant bank discount of Rs. 4,000 on the GT 6T, effectively pricing the base model at Rs. 26,999 when sales commence exclusively on a popular e-commerce platform from May 29th.

In addition to razer sharp performance, the GT 6T impresses with its expansive 6.78-inch display boasting a fluid 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 6000nits. Its IP65 rating ensures protection from water and dust while dual nano-SIM support and Android 14 software provide everyday conveniences.

Powering the device is a sizable 5500mAh battery allowing for all-day usage, while 100W SuperDart charging replenishes juice lightning quick. Camera capabilities include a capable 50MP main shooter partnered with an 8MP ultra-wide lens.

With the launch of this new flagship, Realme strengthens its portfolio of feature-packed smartphones optimized for an connected, mobile lifestyle. The GT 6T looks well positioned to raise the bar in its price segment thanks to its leadership in adopting the latest advancements in mobile processing .

Previous article
New study suggests nightmares may signal early autoimmune disease flare-ups
Next article
HMD Tomcat leak hints at resurrection of iconic Nokia Lumia 920 design
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

HMD Tomcat leak hints at resurrection of iconic Nokia Lumia 920 design

Northlines Northlines -
HMD set to revive iconic Nokia design with new...

Can the superfood moringa effectively replace milk as a source of key nutrients?

Northlines Northlines -
A question on many health-conscious consumers' minds is whether...

Dell focuses on responsible AI development and governance models

Northlines Northlines -
Dell's AI head emphasizes importance of responsible development Tech giant...

Dell XPS 13 2024 Review: Impressive Laptop Gets Powerful Upgrade with Copilot Plus Features

Northlines Northlines -
Dell XPS 13 2024 Review: Upgraded Laptop with Powerful...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Benefits of Sports Betting with Fairplay in India

Govt Extends Deadline For Submission Of Self-Assesment Report For Employees On...

“On June 4, People Will Wake Them From Their Sleep”: PM...