Sports

USA Stun World No. 9 Bangladesh in first T20I ahead of T20 World Cup

By: Northlines

In a massive upset, the United States of America defeated the 9th ranked T20I side Bangladesh by 5 wickets in their first match of the three-match series on Sunday. This big win comes as a huge boost for USA ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup to be hosted in the American continent.

Batting first, Bangladesh struggled early on and were reduced to 68/4. However, Towhid Hridoy's brisk 58 and Mahmudullah's useful 31 helped them post a modest total of 153/6. USA bowlers were led excellently by Steven Taylor, who bagged two crucial wickets for just 9 runs. Former U19 player Harmeet Singh also kept things tight, conceding only 27 runs in his four over spell.

In the chase, USA got off to a decent start but still needed 55 from the final four overs with four wickets in hand. That is when Harmeet Singh launched an all-out attack, hammering three consecutive sixes to turn the momentum. He remained unbeaten on 33 from just 13 balls. Former New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson ensured USA crossed the line without further damage. Harmeet was rightfully adjudged the Player of the Match for his match-winning knock.

With this upset 1-0 lead, USA will look to seal the series when these sides meet again on May 23rd for the second T20I, ahead of the T20 World Cup beginning next month. The victory has certainly boosted their confidence and proven they have the ability to compete with top teams.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

