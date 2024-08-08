Himachal to install 50MW solar projects in 6 months, promote clean energy

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that Himachal Pradesh will be able to harness around 50MW of solar power within the next six months, promoting entrepreneurship and clean energy generation in the state.

Presiding over a Power Department meeting in Shimla, CM Sukhu directed officials to expedite ongoing solar projects to ensure their timely commissioning. He noted that a 32MW project in Una's Pekhubela and smaller sites in Kutlehar and Gagret were nearing completion.

Emphasizing the need to boost solar capacity, Sukhu said power demand is rising daily. Solar is a renewable and carbon-free option that eases reliance on fossil fuels, with minimal maintenance costs over the long-term.

The government encourages youth to enter the solar sector and earn livelihoods through upcoming projects that will prioritize bona fide state residents. This backs India's climate goals while creating green jobs and industries for Himachal's future.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and top officials discussed electrifying the state transport system with electric buses, in line with the target of making Himachal energy-independent by 2026.

Harnessing abundant solar power is central to this vision and ensuring affordable, sustainable supply for Himachal's development.