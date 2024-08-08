back to top
    Hisar wrestler Antim Panghal rebuts report of her staff deportation, clarifies sister, coach fiasco

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Two-time junior champion wrestler Antim Panghal has addressed reports that surfaced following her participation at the Paris regarding issues with her support staff. Panghal competed in the 53kg category in her debut at the Olympics, bowing out after losing her opening bout in just over one minute to Turkey's Zeynep Yetgil.

    According to the wrestler, in the aftermath of her loss while feeling unwell with a fever, she requested permission from the officials to relocate to a nearby hotel for some privacy to process her emotions. She had sent her elder sister Nisha to retrieve her belongings from the Olympic Village, handing over her accreditation card to allow access. However, upon presenting the card, officials immediately confiscated it to verify the details, leading to a misunderstanding.

    Both Panghal and her sister have since clarified they were never detained by law enforcement. They are currently together at the hotel recovering. Separately, an argument had broken out between two of Panghal's coaches and a taxi driver when attempting to pay the fare back from the village short of Euros. One coach went to retrieve money from their room, delaying the situation.

    The wrestler stressed none of her team were deported as had been reported. She acknowledged tickets were arranged early for their departure following the bout. Panghal aimed to set the record straight on circumstances surrounding her Olympic participation to counter inaccurate information circulated. The wrestler will now focus on analyzing her performance and planning for future tournaments.

