Focus shifts to Sunni dam area after 10 bodies found

Authorities are turning their focus to an isolated region in Himachal Pradesh after a chilling discovery last week. On November 5th, rescue crews were alerted to a group of trekkers who had gone missing in the mountainous terrain near the Sunni sub-tehsil. A search operation was immediately launched to locate the missing trekkers.

Days later, in a tragic turn of events, search teams came upon a disturbing scene. The bodies of 10 trekkers were found scattered across the forested area near the Sunni dam. Initial examinations revealed the hikers had likely perished due to the harsh winter conditions in the higher altitude location. With no other trekkers reported missing from the area, officials believe this group account for the total hiking party that had ventured into the remote region.

As the rescue operation now shifts to a grim recovery effort, questions remain about what led to the hikers' demise. The area surrounding the dam sees very few visitors, especially at this time of year when freezing temperatures and heavy snowfall blanket the landscape. Local authorities say navigation through the dense woods and climbing treacherous mountain trails would have posed serious risks even for experienced hikers. With no villages or inhabitants for miles, potential for help was virtually non-existent.

The investigation will look deeper into the profiles of the deceased trekkers to determine their level of experience and preparedness for such a challenging hike. Autopsies may also provide clues on factors like hypothermia, falls or wildlife encounters that could have played a role in the group's tragic fate. For now, the isolated Sunni dam area remains the focus of probes as officials attempt to piece together what went so wrong on that ill-fated trekking expedition last week.