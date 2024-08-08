Manu Bhaker’s historic Olympic feat earns praise from Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

back to top
    New Delhi, Aug 8: Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday showered praise on star pistol shooter Manu Bhaker as he met the double Olympic bronze medallist after her triumphant return from the Paris Games.

    Singh said every Indian is elated by her “incredible performances”.
    He also shared a photograph of their meeting in a post on X.
    “Delighted to meet 's ace shooter, Manu Bhaker, who scripted history at the Paris by wining two Bronze medals for the country. Every Indian is elated by her incredible performances. Best wishes for her future endeavours,” Singh wrote on the social media platform.
    Bhaker arrived home on Wednesday after her historic feat at the ongoing Paris Games where she became the first Indian in the post-Independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics.
    The ace shooter later posted on X that the defence minister inspired her with his words of motivation.


    “I am honoured to have the opportunity to meet with the Hon'ble Defence Minister of India, Shri Rajnath Singh at his office in New Delhi. I am grateful he took time out from his busy schedule to offer his support and inspired me with his words of motivation #JeetKiAur #Cheer4Bharat #Paris2024 #Olympics @rajnathsingh @DefenceMinIndia @WeAreTeamIndia,” she posted on the social media platform and also shared a photograph of the meeting.

    Bhaker will return to Paris on Saturday where she will be one of the flag-bearers of the Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics Closing Ceremony on Sunday.

    The 22-year-old Bhaker won a bronze each in the women's 10m air pistol and 10m air pistol mixed team event where she had paired with Sarabjot Singh to script Olympic history for the country.
    Before her, British-Indian athlete Norman Pritchard had won two silver medals in 200m sprint and 200m hurdles at the 1900 Olympics but that achievement had come in the pre-Independence era. (Agencies)

