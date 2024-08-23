back to top
    Himachal photographer wins international acclaim for portrait photo shot on basic iPhone

    Images have the power to transcend boundaries and convey meaningful stories without words. A prime example is the award-winning portrait photo “The Gaddi Boy and His Goat” captured by Indian photographer Manush Kalwari in Himachal Pradesh using the most affordable iPhone model.

    Kalwari's mesmerizing snapshot, taken in Burwa village, stood out amongst over 140,000 entries from 140 countries competing in the Portrait category of the prestigious 17th Annual iPhone Photography Awards (IPPAWARDS). Judged solely on artistic merit, the portrait struck a chord by highlighting the strong bond between a Gaddi boy and his companion goat through their expressive eyes.

    What makes this accomplishment truly remarkable is that Kalwari didn't rely on fancy camera gear or post-editing tricks. Using only the basic photographic tools on his entry-level iPhone SE, he was able to see the art in an everyday scene and freeze that fleeting moment in time. His raw talent shone through the simple yet soulful snapshot.

    The IPPAWARDS, held annually since 2008, honor the very best taken on iPhone without constraints of equipment. This year's top prizes went to professionals from Germany and China, but Kalwari proved that truly impactful photography stems from an artist's vision, not the limitations of .

    He proudly represented on the global stage, showcasing the poetry to be found even in the casual streets of our small towns when perceived through the eyes of passion. Kalwari's inspiring success story establishes that an iPhone is more than enough to change someone's perspective and potentially the , one frame at a time.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

