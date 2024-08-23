back to top
Search
    HaryanaBJP May Relax 'One Family, One Ticket' Rule in Haryana Under Leader...
    HaryanaLatest News

    BJP May Relax ‘One Family, One Ticket’ Rule in Haryana Under Leader Pressure

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    As the BJP gears up for the upcoming state elections scheduled in October, sources within the party indicate it may make an exception to its long-standing ‘one family, one ticket' rule in order to accommodate demands from influential leaders. Several senior ministers and parliamentarians have reportedly approached top leadership requesting tickets for family members.

    The ‘One Family, One Ticket' policy was introduced to curb dynastic , however anti-incumbency after two consecutive terms makes victory less certain. Fresh candidates are planned for many seats, but exceptions could be made if family has “winnability”. Union Minister Rao Inderjit Singh's daughter has already stated her intent to run with or without the party's backing.

    Other top figures agitating for relatives include Union Minister Krishan Pal Gujjar seeking a seat for his son. MP Kiran Choudhry hopes her daughter receives nomination as she awaits election to the Rajya Sabha. MP Naveen Jindal's mother also hopes to regain her former ministerial position. Sources note two additional leaders request nominations for a nephew and son each.

    A senior leader acknowledged the challenge of upholding the established norm while satisfying demands from political heavyweights. Final decisions will weigh multiple surveyed constituencies and prioritize electability above all else. Should family connections prove the best path to victory, exceptions may override the standard policy in selective circumstances. The BJP strategizes to combat anti-incumbency with a balanced mix of fresh and familiar faces across the Haryana ballot.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Punjab Governor Admitted to Hospital After Feeling Unwell; Tests Suggest All Is Well
    Next article
    Himachal photographer wins international acclaim for portrait photo shot on basic iPhone
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies Of Guru Granth Sahib

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 23:  India on Friday said it...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 23: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has...

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visits Washington

    Northlines Northlines -
    Washington, Aug 23: India and the US have signed...

    14 people killed 16 injured as Indian-registered bus plunges into river in Nepal

    Northlines Northlines -
    Kathmandu, Aug 23: At least 14 people were killed...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India Takes Up With Qatar Issue Of Reported Seizure Of Copies...

    Jammu and Kashmir: Govt Declares Poll Dates as Paid Holidays

    India, US ink 2 key deals as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh...