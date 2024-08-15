back to top
    Himachal invites tenders for Rs 696 cr projects to boost tourism sector

    In a bid to boost prospects in the state, the Pradesh government has floated tenders for 11 projects worth Rs. 696 crore. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu revealed this during a review meeting of the state's tourism department yesterday.

    The CM said these projects will be instrumental in attracting more visitors to various destinations across Himachal Pradesh. Tourism supports livelihoods of thousands directly and indirectly, making it a key sector of the , he noted.

    Some of the projects include construction of convention centres, wellness centres and ice-skating rinks. Towns and pilgrimage sites will also see beautification work. Pong Dam, located in Kangra district, will be developed into an international bird sanctuary as well as a hub for water .

    Sukhvinder Sukhu directed concerned officials to expedite project implementation and ensure timely completion. Kangra is being strengthened as the tourism capital through improved infrastructure, he informed. The airport in Kangra is further enhancing connectivity.

    Tourist footfall in the state has risen substantially this year, crossing the 1.13 crore mark till July. The CM expressed hope that the new projects will aid Himachal in welcoming more visitors in the times ahead.

    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

