Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket

As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, over 2500 candidates have applied for Congress tickets across the 90 constituencies of the state. According to party sources, a total of 2556 applications were received from hopeful contenders vying for one of the 90 seats.

The largest number of applications, a staggering 88, came from the reserved Nilokheri Assembly segment located in Karnal district. In stark contrast, only a single application was submitted for the Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency, from Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda who is the five-time incumbent from the area.

In addition to current and former lawmakers, the list of applicants featured professionals from diverse fields including academics, retired civil servants, advocates, medical practitioners, journalists and educators. The last date for submissions was August 10th with different application fees for general and reserved categories.

Some of the other constituencies that saw high interest levels included Julana with 86 aspirants, Bawani Khera at 78, Uklana (SC) with 57, and Kalanaur (SC) and Barwala each attracting 55 hopefuls. Over 50 applications were also received for Kharkhoda (SC), Panipat Rural, Bawal (SC) and Jind.

As the screening process is underway, leaders across the state are continually gauging public sentiment through ongoing campaigns and community connect initiatives. The impact of Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda's ongoing ‘Haryana Maange Hisaab' padayatra is being closely watched as a potential platform for emergence of new leadership ahead of the elections.