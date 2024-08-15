back to top
Search
    HaryanaIndependence Day celebrations see enthusiastic participation in tri-city region of Punjab, Haryana...
    HaryanaLatest News

    Independence Day celebrations see enthusiastic participation in tri-city region of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    The 15th of August saw a vibrant display of patriotism across the northern Indian states of and as well as the union territory of Chandigarh as the region commemorated India's 78th year of independence. Top officials and leaders attended flag hoisting ceremonies at district headquarters and other venues to mark the occasion.

    In Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, who is both the Governor of Punjab as well as the Union Territory's Administrator, presided over the main event and hoisted the flag. Similarly, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the tricolour in Yamunanagar.

    The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana also celebrated Independence Day in their respective states. Bhagwant Mann attended celebrations in Jalandhar where he inspected a parade and later addressed citizens. In his speech, he spoke of initiatives in sectors like irrigation, and healthcare. Nayab Singh Saini meanwhile hoisted the flag in Kurukshetra and paid tribute to freedom fighters.

    Events across the region saw spirited participation from everyone with people of all ages joining in cultural performances, parades and other activities to commemorate the momentous occasion. With tight security arrangements in place, the celebrations concluded with the public expressing renewed gratitude for the hard-won freedom of the nation.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Columbia President Minouche Shafik Steps Down Amidst Protests Over Israel: ‘A Time of Turmoil…’
    Next article
    Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a visit aimed at taking stock of relief...

    Himachal invites tenders for Rs 696 cr projects to boost tourism sector

    Northlines Northlines -
    In a bid to boost tourism prospects in the...

    Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket

    Northlines Northlines -
    As the Haryana Assembly elections approach, over 2500 candidates...

    Punjab Assembly to hold three day legislative session in September

    Northlines Northlines -
    The Punjab Cabinet has announced a three-day session of...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help

    Himachal invites tenders for Rs 696 cr projects to boost tourism...

    Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket