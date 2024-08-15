Independence Day celebrations see enthusiastic participation in tri-city region of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh

The 15th of August saw a vibrant display of patriotism across the northern Indian states of Punjab and Haryana as well as the union territory of Chandigarh as the region commemorated India's 78th year of independence. Top officials and leaders attended flag hoisting ceremonies at district headquarters and other venues to mark the occasion.

In Chandigarh, Gulab Chand Kataria, who is both the Governor of Punjab as well as the Union Territory's Administrator, presided over the main event and hoisted the national flag. Similarly, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya unfurled the tricolour in Yamunanagar.

The Chief Ministers of Punjab and Haryana also celebrated Independence Day in their respective states. Bhagwant Mann attended celebrations in Jalandhar where he inspected a parade and later addressed citizens. In his speech, he spoke of initiatives in sectors like irrigation, education and healthcare. Nayab Singh Saini meanwhile hoisted the flag in Kurukshetra and paid tribute to freedom fighters.

Events across the region saw spirited participation from everyone with people of all ages joining in cultural performances, parades and other activities to commemorate the momentous occasion. With tight security arrangements in place, the celebrations concluded with the public expressing renewed gratitude for the hard-won freedom of the nation.