back to top
Search
    InternationalColumbia President Minouche Shafik Steps Down Amidst Protests Over Israel: ‘A Time...
    International

    Columbia President Minouche Shafik Steps Down Amidst Protests Over Israel: ‘A Time of Turmoil…’

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation on Wednesday.

    Columbia University President Minouche Shafik announced her resignation on Wednesday, reported CBS News.

    The announcement comes months after she faced criticism for how she handled on-campus protests in reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    The announcement comes months after she faced criticism for how she handled on-campus protests in reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict.

    Get Unlimited access to Hindustan Times E-paper and Archives at  1199/- per year

    In an email to students and faculty members, Shafik wrote, “I write with sadness to tell you that I am stepping down as president of Columbia University effective August 14, 2024. I have had the honor and privilege to lead this incredible institution, and I believe that-working together-we have made progress in a number of important areas. However, it has also been a period of turmoil where it has been difficult to overcome divergent views across our community.”

    Shafik made the announcement a month before the new semester starts. Columbia's fall semester begins September 3.

    “This period has taken a considerable toll on my family, as it has for others in our community. Over the summer, I have been able to reflect and have decided that my moving on at this point would best enable Columbia to traverse the challenges ahead. I am making this announcement now so that new leadership can be in place before the new term begins,” she wrote in her email, announcing the resignation.

    Shafik, who is a British-American, went on to state that the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom has invited her to head a review of the government's approach to development, allowing her to return to the UK Parliament's House of Lords, reported CBS News.

    “I am very pleased and appreciative that this will afford me the opportunity to return to work on fighting global poverty and promoting sustainable development, areas of lifelong interest to me,” Shafik wrote.

    According to Columbia's website, Katrina Armstrong has been named as the interim president. In April, Shafik spoke before Congress as part of a countrywide hearing on antisemitism on school campuses, according to CBS News.

    Members of Congress, notably North Carolina's Virginia Foxx and Utah's Burgess Owens, chastised her for reportedly condoning intolerance towards Jewish students at the university.

    The surge in protests across US campuses stemmed from heightened tensions following Hamas' attack on southern Israel on October 7 and the prolonged Israeli military campaign in Gaza, resulting in staggering casualties there, which included children as well.

    The recent wave of demonstrations gained momentum nearly two weeks prior, sparked by Columbia University President Minouche Shafik's contentious testimony before a US congressional committee.

    Critics accused Shafik of prioritizing lawmakers' interests over those of the university's students.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Ananya Panday gears up for digital debut in Karan Johar’s comedy series “Call Me Maybe”
    Next article
    Independence Day celebrations see enthusiastic participation in tri-city region of Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Top officials worried as leader fixates on short clip fueling “cheated” feeling

    Northlines Northlines -
    Top advisors of a prominent figure are growing concerned...

    Midterm candidates in Minnesota, Ohio take differing views on election debates

    Northlines Northlines -
    Minnesota Governor, Ohio Senate candidates to debate ahead of...

    Nikki Haley calls out Kamala Harris and tells Trump to stop whining about her

    Northlines Northlines -
    The former GOP presidential candidate zeroed in on Kamala...

    Man trades way to $50,000 home starting with single red paperclip

    Northlines Northlines -
    Man trades his way to a home worth $50k Starting...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help

    Himachal invites tenders for Rs 696 cr projects to boost tourism...

    Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket