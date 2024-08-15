back to top
Search
    EntertainmentAnanya Panday gears up for digital debut in Karan Johar's comedy series...
    Entertainment

    Ananya Panday gears up for digital debut in Karan Johar’s comedy series “Call Me Maybe”

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    Karan Johar is all set to introduce leading actress Ananya Panday to the streaming platform with his new comedy drama series titled “Call Me Maybe”. The makers recently dropped a quirky teaser giving viewers a glimpse into the premise of the show.

    In the teaser, Karan is seen meticulously preparing for Ananya’s digital debut by launching her at a rocket station. The actress is dressed to perfection as always but expresses her desire to play something different this time around, suggesting a role depicting a struggle. However, Karan insists on casting her as a rich, glamorous girl from the affluent neighbourhood of South Delhi.

    Though initially reluctant, Ananya eventually agrees to essay the character of a wealthy woman facing a downfall in fortunes. Trailer shots show her character adapting to difficult circumstances and finding her feet in the fast-paced city of Mumbai.

    Fan reactions pointed out similarities between the storyline to the popular American sitcom “Two Broke Girls”, with Ananya’s role mirroring one of the central characters. Netizens expressed excitement to see the fresh pairing of Ananya and Karan in a new project following their prior collaborations.

    Directed by Colin D’Cunha, “Call Me Maybe” promises to be a hilarious take on a riches-to-rags narrative. Along with Ananya, the stellar ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and actresses Vihaan Samat and Lisa Mishra among others. After launching many new talents, Karan is all set to present Ananya’s first digital avatar with this upcoming comedy drama. The series is scheduled for release on major streaming platforms on September 2025.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Study Reveals Alarming Presence of Microplastics in All Indian Salt and Sugar Brands
    Next article
    Columbia President Minouche Shafik Steps Down Amidst Protests Over Israel: ‘A Time of Turmoil…’
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1 delivers familiar romantic charms in Paris setting

    Northlines Northlines -
    Netflix's popular romantic comedy series 'Emily in Paris' is...

    Stree 2 captivates audiences on opening day with record-breaking collections

    Northlines Northlines -
    The horror comedy Stree 2, starring Shraddha Kapoor and...

    Natasa gains backing on social media amid Pandya and Walia outing reports

    Northlines Northlines -
    Natasa gets support from fans as Pandya's outing with...

    Nick Jonas relies on Priyanka Chopra’s support at LA premiere of The Good Half

    Northlines Northlines -
    Nick Jonas was all praise for his wife Priyanka...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help

    Himachal invites tenders for Rs 696 cr projects to boost tourism...

    Over 2500 aspire to contest Haryana assembly polls on Congress ticket