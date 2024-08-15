Ananya Panday gears up for digital debut in Karan Johar’s comedy series “Call Me Maybe”

Karan Johar is all set to introduce leading actress Ananya Panday to the streaming platform with his new comedy drama series titled “Call Me Maybe”. The makers recently dropped a quirky teaser giving viewers a glimpse into the premise of the show.

In the teaser, Karan is seen meticulously preparing for Ananya’s digital debut by launching her at a rocket station. The actress is dressed to perfection as always but expresses her desire to play something different this time around, suggesting a role depicting a struggle. However, Karan insists on casting her as a rich, glamorous girl from the affluent neighbourhood of South Delhi.

Though initially reluctant, Ananya eventually agrees to essay the character of a wealthy woman facing a downfall in fortunes. Trailer shots show her character adapting to difficult circumstances and finding her feet in the fast-paced city of Mumbai.

Fan reactions pointed out similarities between the storyline to the popular American sitcom “Two Broke Girls”, with Ananya’s role mirroring one of the central characters. Netizens expressed excitement to see the fresh pairing of Ananya and Karan in a new project following their prior collaborations.

Directed by Colin D’Cunha, “Call Me Maybe” promises to be a hilarious take on a riches-to-rags narrative. Along with Ananya, the stellar ensemble cast includes Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada and actresses Vihaan Samat and Lisa Mishra among others. After launching many new talents, Karan is all set to present Ananya’s first digital avatar with this upcoming comedy drama. The series is scheduled for release on major streaming platforms on September 2025.