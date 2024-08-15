back to top
    Life StyleStudy Reveals Alarming Presence of Microplastics in All Indian Salt and Sugar...
    Life Style

    Study Reveals Alarming Presence of Microplastics in All Indian Salt and Sugar Brands

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    A startling new study has revealed that microplastics are present in all leading salt and sugar brands sold across . Conducted by environmental organization Toxics Link, the investigation examined 10 types of salt as well as 5 sugar varieties from both online and brick-and-mortar retailers.

    The results were clear – tiny plastic particles were detected in every single sample tested. Varying in structure from fibers to fragments, the microplastics ranged in size from 0.1 to 5 millimeters. Iodized table salt showed the highest concentration at around 89 microplastic pieces per kilogram. Organic rock salt had the lowest levels of approximately 7 pieces per kilogram.

    According to Toxics Link founder Ravi Agarwal, the aim of the research was to add to the body of knowledge around microplastics and ensure the issue is properly addressed through global agreements like the UN treaty on plastic pollution. He hopes the findings will spur policy action and technological solutions to reduce exposure risks.

    warn that long-term intake of microplastics may negatively impact well-being. Over time, these non-biodegradable particles can accumulate inside the body and potentially lead to cell damage. Chronic inflammation, immune system suppression, and increased risk of diseases like cancer have all been linked to continuous microplastic consumption. Gastrointestinal discomfort may also occur as the digestive tract attempts to expel the foreign substances.

    While more studies are still needed, it's clear microplastics have infiltrated a basic part of our diet and daily lives. With plastics contaminating everything from water to air, vigilance and preventative measures are vital to protect public now and for future generations. Continued research on this important issue remains a top priority.

    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

