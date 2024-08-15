Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help

In a visit aimed at taking stock of relief efforts as well as addressing grievances of locals, Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh inspected Rajban village in Mandi district which witnessed a deadly cloudburst in late July.

Accompanied by former minister Kaul Singh Thakur, Singh met with families impacted by the flash floods triggered by the cloudburst that claimed nine lives while one person remains missing. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families and assured all possible assistance from the state government to those affected.

During interactions with residents, the primary concern raised was safety and rehabilitation given the continued risk in the area due to recent floods. Responding to this, the minister said he will take up the matter of relocating the four families whose homes were destroyed with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Infrastructure development plans were also announced to boost connectivity and access in the region.

Singh lauded relief efforts coordinated by the district administration in the aftermath of the natural calamity. He directed that issues highlighted be addressed promptly while continuing support for rehabilitation of those displaced. The visit was part of the minister's efforts to oversee relief, restore normalcy and strengthen disaster preparedness in disaster-prone zones across his constituency and the state.