back to top
Search
    IndiaWill create 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years: PM Modi...
    IndiaLatest NewsLead News

    Will create 75,000 new medical seats in next 5 years: PM Modi says in Independence Day speech

    By: Northlines

    Date:

    New Delhi, Aug 15 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said 75,000 more medical seats will be created in the next five years.Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 78th Independence Day, Modi said that even today, children, mostly belonging to the middle class, are going abroad for medical . They spend “lakhs and crores” on medical education abroad, he said.
    “In the last 10 years we have increased the medical seats to nearly 1 lakh,” Modi said.
    “Around 25,000 youths every year go abroad for medical education and they go to such countries, I get surprised when I hear about them.
    “So we have decided, 75,000 new seats will be created in the medical line in the next five years,” Modi stated.

    Follow The Northlines on WhatsApp
    Previous article
    Vikramaditya visits flood-hit Mandi village, assures victim families of help
    Next article
    Punishment given for crimes against women should be publicised: PM Modi
    Northlines
    Northlines
    The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

    Share post:

    Popular

    More like this
    Related

    India becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in Defence manufacturing: PM Modi

    Northlines Northlines -
    New Delhi, Aug 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

    Transfers and Postings : Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 33 Police Officers In J&K

    Northlines Northlines -
    Jammu, Aug 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Govt have...

    Frustrated by dwindling local recruitment, Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K: L-G Sinha

    Northlines Northlines -
    SRINAGAR, Aug 15: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday...

    IPS Nalin Prabhat Sent To J-K As Special DG Of J-K Police, Will Take Over As New Chief On Sept 30

    Northlines Northlines -
    NEW DELHI, Aug 15: Highly decorated IPS officer Nalin...

    thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

    Important Links

    © 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in Defence manufacturing: PM Modi

    Transfers and Postings : Govt Orders Transfers, Postings Of 33 Police Officers...

    Frustrated by dwindling local recruitment, Pakistan pushing foreign terrorists into J&K:...